New
B&H Photo Video · 28 mins ago
Apple iMac i5 27" Desktop w/ 4GB GPU (Mid 2020)
$1,899 $1,999
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th gen Intel Core i5 3.3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 27" 5120 x 2880 5K Retina Display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
  • macOS
  • includes magic keyboard and magic mouse 2
  • Model: MXWU2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 AMD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 5% -- $1899 Buy Now