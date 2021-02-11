New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Apple iMac i5 22" Retina 4K AIO Desktop (2015)
$429 in cart. $999
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a used model by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add item to the cart to see this price.
Features
  • 5th gen. Intel Core i5 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 21.5" 4096 x 2304 4K IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
  • Mac OS
  • Model: MK452LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Apple
Core i5 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% -- $429 Buy Now
Amazon   $720 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price