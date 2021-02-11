That's the best price we could find for a used model by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 4K IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Mac OS
- Model: MK452LL/A
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save an extra 45% off a selection of already discounted refurbished desktops via the coupons below.
- 5040 PCs via "45DT5040"
- 5050 PCs via "45DT5050"
- 7050 PCs via "45DT7050"
Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- These systems are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
That's a saving of $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least $20 more). Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $8 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now dropped to $334.95. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
