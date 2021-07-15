Apple iMac i5 22" AIO Desktop for $600
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iMac i5 22" AIO Desktop (2017)
$600 $1,700
free shipping

Coupon code "DNEWS8989721" drops it to $349 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 7th generation 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • 21.5 " 1920x1080 IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Mac OS
  • new wired keyboard & mouse
  • Model: MMQA2LL/A
  • Code "DNEWS8989721"
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
