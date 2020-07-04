Coupon code "DNAPLES" cuts it to $660 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X or above
- Model: MC309LL/A
That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day Shark warranty applies.
- 3 intelligent steam settings
- washable microfiber pad
- removable power cord & cordless spray only mode
That's $230 less than Lowe's charges for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unlcear who backs.
- control hub
- 1080p HD Pan/Tilt WiFi camera
- 2 door/window sensors
- 2 remote controls
- 2 on/off power switches
- motion detector
- Model: AHS627-23
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
It's $620 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Groupon
- This item is in Scratch and Dent condition.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
BuyDig offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 21.5" 1080p All-In-One Desktop for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE120" cuts that to $249. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Includes a 1 Year manufacturer warranty + a 1 year extended warranty.
- Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X
- Doesn't look like a cheese grater
- Model: MC309LL/A
Sign In or Register