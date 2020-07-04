New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iMac i5 2.5GHz Quad 22" Desktop
$340 $380
free shipping

Coupon code "DNAPLES" cuts it to $660 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
  • AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
  • Mac OS X or above
  • Model: MC309LL/A
  • Code "DNAPLES"
  • Expires 7/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
Expired Offers

expired
BuyDig · 1 yr ago
Refurb Apple iMac i5 2.5GHz Quad 22" Desktop
$249 $400
free shipping

BuyDig offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 21.5" 1080p All-In-One Desktop for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE120" cuts that to $249. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at BuyDig

Tips
  • Includes a 1 Year manufacturer warranty + a 1 year extended warranty.
Features
  • Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz quad-core processor
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
  • AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
  • Mac OS X
  • Doesn't look like a cheese grater
  • Model: MC309LL/A
