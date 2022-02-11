That's $399 under our mention from last March, $499 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Core i5-7360U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- MacOS X 10.12.4 (Sierra)
- Model: MHK03LL/A
- UPC: 194252160008
That's a savings of $100. You'll pay about $1780 for a similar refurbished model direct from Apple. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by MegaWatts.
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 5K Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Radeon Pro 580X 8GB GPU
- Model: MRR12LL/A
Select items qualify for up to $50 when you stock up. Shop Now at Costco
- Exclusions apply.
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
Save $50 on Southwest Airlines. Buy Now at Costco
- no fees
- no expiration
- email delivery
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Costco
- bamboo top
- maple core
- cast aluminum trucks
- 70mm urethane wheels
Save $100 from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Plus, get 6 months of free Apple Music Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors and memory options.
You'd pay $59 at Apple and most options are at least that much at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Sequoia Green or Midnight.
- supports Find My
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- built-in magnets
- shielded support for up to 3 cards
- compatible with iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
For new lines only, buy an iPhone 13 from Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a second iPhone 13 via promo credit over 36 months. Or, get up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard when porting an existing line. Shop Now at Verizon
- These deals apply to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $164 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|45%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|14%
|--
|$935
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$799 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$1090
|Check Price
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|$630 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
