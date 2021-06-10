Apple iMac Coffee Lake i3 21.5" Desktop w/ 2GB GPU (Early 2019) for $900

That's the lowest price we could find by $100, although most sellers charge at least $1,499. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096x2304 Retina 4K display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 2GB GPU graphics card
- Mac OSX 10.14.4 (Mojave)
- Model: MHK23LL/A
It's $330 under what you'd pay for a new unit at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS
- Model: MXWT2LL/A
It's $259 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen Intel Core I5-10600 3.3GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 27" 5120 x2880 5K Retina Display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS X 10.15.6 (Catalina)
- includes magic keyboard and magic mouse 2
- Model: MXWU2LL/A
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $26 less than at Amazon (and that's one of Amazon's best ever prices), and it goes for at least $270 after that. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- overall dimensions - 48" x 48" x 22"
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
You'd pay at least $79 elsewhere, although most stores charge $700. It's also the best price we've seen for a new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add to cart to see the discount.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
