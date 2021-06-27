Apple iMac 27" Retina 4.5K All-in-One Desktop (2020) for $1,349

It's $51 under our mention from three days ago and $351 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS
- Model: MXWT2LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add this to your cart to see the discount.
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096x2304 Retina 4K display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 2GB GPU graphics card
- Mac OSX 10.14.4 (Mojave)
- Model: MHK23LL/A
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's a savings of $255 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
- tamper-proof NFC microchip
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $80, and $20 under our mention from last month. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
That's $49 under last week's mention, $99 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
