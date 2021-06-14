Apple iMac 10th-Gen i5 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop (2020) for $1,349
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open Box Apple iMac 10th-Gen i5 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop (2020)
$1,349 $1,799
free shipping

You'd pay $151 more for a new one at a warehouse club. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 1-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
  • 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
  • MacOS
  • Model: MXWT2LL/A
