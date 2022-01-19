That's the best we've seen at $30 under our December sealed unit mention, and most stores charge $429 for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship Electronics warranty applies.
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- mindfulness and sleep apps
- Model: MKN63LL/A
Prices start at $50 less than Apple charges direct. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in 41mm, Midnight (pictured, low by $50) or Starlight.
- It's available in several other colors for $389.99, and in 45mm from $379.
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKMX3LL/A
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
That's $30 under our mention from three days ago and the best we've seen at $150 under last week's mention, and a current low by $270. Shop Now at Amazon
- In Green.
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- sleep tracker
That's $20 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
- watchOS 6
- 32GB storage
- up to 18 hours battery life
- Model: MKQ03LL/A
Choose from 10 options, with prices starting from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured are the Apple AirPods Pro (2021) for $189.99 ($7 low).
On a budget? Check out the variety of refurb models available here at great savings. Outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day warranty is included backed by Woot.
- Pictured is the Refurb Scratch & Dent Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone for $399 ($100 under new).
Get this price in Khaki, which is at least $50 less than what other colors cost. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.3'' AMOLED display (always on)
- 20-day battery life
- heart rate & sleep monitoring
- waterproof to 50 meters
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "40M44G6Z" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tinwoo Factory via Amazon.
- 1.54" display
- compatible with iOS and Android
- IP68 waterproof
Save up to $42 on 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by netac-official-store via eBay.
Most sellers charge $35. This is also matches our Black Friday price as the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by alldayzip via eBay
- 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS and Alexa
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
- Model: B07X6C9RMF
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blinkdealz via eBay.
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 & Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- It comes with a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- It's available in several colors (Blue pictured).
It's $15 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year All-State warranty is included.
- Available in Space Gray and Silver.
- Apple A11 64-bit processor
- TrueDepth camera
- Super Retina OLED HDR10 display
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Pro Chip with 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU
- 16.2" 3456x2234 Liquid Retina XDR display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MK183LL/A
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- mindfulness and sleep apps
- Model: MKN63LL/A
