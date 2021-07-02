Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Smartwatch from $329

It's at least $70 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Shop Now at Best Buy
- The 40mm models are $329.
- The 44mm models are $359.
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Includes 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (new subscribers only).
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of at least $20 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
It's $30 under list price and it is out of stock at most other stores. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
That's $61 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Save 36% in cart to get this for $5 under our February mention, and a low today by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible with Android and iOS
- up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours
- 10 sport tracking modes
- built-in GPS and heart rate monitor
- IP68 dust and water resistant
- Model: W1821US1N
- UPC: 851572007702
Apply coupon code "DNROCK" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Wiibuying
- Available in Black or Green.
- Ships from China, may take up to 30 days to arrive.
- Limit 1 per order. 2 orders max.
- 1.69" display
- Bluetooth 5.0
Shop over 150 smartwatches and fitness trackers from Fitbit, iTouch, Garmin, Fossil, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeemable online or in-store June 21 - July 4.
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $8.95. Store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids for $39.99 (a low by $17).
Save on hundreds of items to update every room in your home, from TVs and tablets to grills and gardens. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. (Oversize items may incur additional fees.)
Update your kitchen and save with these deals on individual appliances, as well as appliance packages. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Delivery on most items is free, although there may be an extra charge for installation.
- Pictured is the Insignia 18 Cu. Ft. Top Mount Refrigerator for $579.99 ($100 off).
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
