That's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition, and $40 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed one in any color. Buy Now at eBay
- In Gold.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: MG123LL/A
It's $20 under what you'd pay at Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is due in stock on April 15, but can still be ordered now.
- Available in Silver
or Gold.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDM2LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red, Blue, or Space Gray at this price.
- Of note, Best Buy offers it for the same price.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
That's $11 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- In Black.
- blood oxygen level sensor & app
- always-on Retina display
- Model: M00H3LL/A
You'd pay at least $45 more for these two items bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Watch in Space Gray Aluminum Case w/ Black Sport Band.
- watch: blood oxygen level sensor & app
- watch: always-on Retina display
- AirPods: motion-detecting accelerometer
- Airpods: speech-detecting accelerometer
- Airpods: built-in microphone
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Pro version (which has GPS) is available for $59.50 (low by a buck).
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- SpO2 Measurement
- 9-Day Battery Life
- Breathing, Heart Rate, Stress, Sleep Monitoring
- Music Control
- Water Resistant
- 60+ Sports Modes
- HD Display
Save on Fitbits, Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other smartwatches (for kids and adults). Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Pictured is the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker for $79.99 w/ $10 Kohl's Cash (low by $10)
- Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (redeemable from April 4 to April 11).
It's $241 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- glass shelves
- 0.4-cu. ft. capacity
- Model: RMRS31X7G-IS
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
That's a $480 savings over the course of the 24 months. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Eligible Unlimited plan and new line required.
- 6.1" Retina display
- water resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
- dual 12MP cameras
- A13 Bionic chip
- GSM and CDMA
- Model: MWLE2LL/A
Shop refurbished MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and more. Shop Now at Apple
- A 1-year Apple warranty applies to refurbished items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop for $1,019 ($180 off).
