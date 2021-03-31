New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$309 $399
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition, and $40 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed one in any color. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Gold.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • blood oxygen sensor
  • always-on Retina display
  • workout tracking
  • swimproof design
  • Model: MG123LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Open-Box Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 22% -- $309 Buy Now