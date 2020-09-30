It's $129 under list when new and a great price for one of the best smart watches made so far. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Always-On Retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, fall detection, and water resistance up to 164 feet
- Model: MWV72LL/A
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Search "APMYDM2LLA" to find it in White for $269 or "APMYDT2LLA" to find the 44mm version in Black for $299.
- Up to 18 hours' battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDP2LL/A
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
Save on up to 10,000 items, including Apple Watch protective covers, watch chargers, smart rings, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Continuous, accurate heart rate without a chest strap
- FlowSync compatible with computer running Mac OS X 10.6 or later and Windows XP, 7, 8, 10
- Integrated GPS
- Follow your daily activity and sleep 24/7
- Bluetooth Smart connectivity and Polar Flow app
- Waterproof
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
That's $40 off list and an incredible value for adidas sneakers. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available in Light Solid Gray.
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Most stores charge at least $400 for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is provided.
That's the best price we've seen for an unlocked model, and $219 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
