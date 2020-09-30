New
Refurb Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular Sport Smartwatch
$370 $499
free shipping

It's $129 under list when new and a great price for one of the best smart watches made so far.

  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Always-On Retina display
  • electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, fall detection, and water resistance up to 164 feet
  • Model: MWV72LL/A
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $370 Buy Now
Walmart   $299 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price
Sam's Club   $344 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $355 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price