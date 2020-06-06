New
Walmart · 46 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$299 $399
free shipping

It's a $10 drop in the last week to the lowest price we've seen. (It's an $85 price low today.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in several colors (Space Gray/Black pictured).
  • Amazon has it for the same price.
  • ECG app
  • SOS and fall detection
  • compass
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • always-on retina display
  • GPS
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
