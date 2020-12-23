New
Refurb Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$272 $319
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PREPFOR2021" – it's $47 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • built-in compass
  • emergency SOS and fall detection
  • Model: MWV62LL/A
