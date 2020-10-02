It's at least $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty is provided, though it's not clear who backs it.
- Always-On Retina display
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- built-in compass
- emergency SOS and fall detection
- Model: MWWQ2LL/A
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Search "APMYDM2LLA" to find it in White for $269 or "APMYDT2LLA" to find the 44mm version in Black for $299.
- Up to 18 hours' battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDP2LL/A
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
Apply coupon code "DNMOTO360" to save. That's $330 off list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on this brand new watch. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's available in Black Leather and Stone Gray Leather.
- Track your steps, calories, and heart rate throughout the day
- Voice control
Save on kids' watches from $15 and adults' from $48. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll also get $10 in Kohl's cash with every $50 you spend.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.5 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- A select few brands drop a further 20% via coupon code "FAMILYSAVE".
Save on up to 10,000 items, including Apple Watch protective covers, watch chargers, smart rings, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 4.7" screen
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
That's $160 less than the lowest you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
- In several colors.
- 6.1" screen
