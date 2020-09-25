That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Search "APMYDM2LLA" to find it in White for $269 or "APMYDT2LLA" to find the 44mm version in Black for $299.
- Up to 18 hours' battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDP2LL/A
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch.
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though.
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
That's $49 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit.
- It's sold by GreatSell469-7 via eBay.
- It's sold by GreatSell469-7 via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- always-on Retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, fall detection, and water resistant up to 164 feet
- Model: MWVF2LL/A
Save on up to 10,000 items, including Apple Watch protective covers, watch chargers, smart rings, and more.
Save up to $126 off the list price of over 90 different men's and women's models.
- A 2-year Fossil warranty applies.
- A 2-year Fossil warranty applies.
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more.
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet.
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more.
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more.
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save $100 off the list price on this newly released Samsung smartphone.
- Available in 4 colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Available in 4 colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find.
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
That's the best price we could find by $21 and the first discount we've seen for this newly released version.
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- The 128GB version is also available for $395 (a low by $5).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Touch ID
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLD2LL/A
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
That's the best price we've seen for an unlocked model, and $219 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
