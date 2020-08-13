That's $5 under our mention of a new one from last November. It's also $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at StackSocial
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33 feet (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
- Model: MLA02LL/A
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- use 2 AAA and 2 AA batteries (included)
- customizable buttons
- quiet-touch keys
- full-size mouse
- hot keys
- Model: PT3-00001
Most stores charge $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black/Gray.
- 3-year battery life
- Right or left hand use
- Micro-precision scroll wheel
- USB unifying receiver
- Model: 910-002696
That's a savings of $21 and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least a buck more). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Requires 1 AA battery.
- laser tracking technology
- adjustable cursor speed
- stowable USB receiver
- 2.4GHz RF wireless connectivity
- compatible with PC and Mac
- up to 30-foot wireless range
- on/off power saver button
- Model: 910-001799
It's $102 under list price.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $48.61. Buy Now at Amazon
- wired gaming mouse w/ 8-color RGB lighting
- mouse has 6 customizable buttons
- Model: 4VC46AA#ABA
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 25+ hours of content on Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, & Spark
Coupon code "DN30" makes it the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 10 courses on cloud computing, data sets, and analytics
Shop for refurbished Macs with confidence, directly from Apple, which unsurprisingly sells the highest quality Apple refurbs. Shop Now at Apple
- A 1-year Apple warranty applies.
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's at least $89 less than Apple direct charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
