Thanks to the $50 gift card, it's the best deal we've seen for this current model. Several stores, including Amazon, are charging around $160 without it. Buy Now at Apple
- The free $50 gift card is automatically added in your cart
- A12 bionic chip
- Siri remote
- Model: MXGY2LL/A
Expires 11/30/2021
It beats out the competition by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we've seen, at $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, and a current low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more
That is $50 off the list price and lowest price we've seen by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
That's a $15 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
- includes high-speed HDMI cable & Simple remote
- use wireless or wired headphones w/ the Roku mobile app
- Model: 829610005461
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Chromecast built-in
- 4K resolution
Like its previous Black Friday offerings, Apple again tosses in an Apple Store gift card, now worth up to $200 (a $50 increase over last year), when purchasing select Apple products. Apple M1-based iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models are excluded (as well as all non-Pro iPad models), although interestingly, the M1-equipped Mac mini is eligible. Shop Now at Apple
- $200 Gift Card w/ iMac 27”
- $100 Gift Card w/ iPad Pro
- $100 Gift Card w/ Mac mini
- $100 Gift Card w/ MacBook Pro 13”
- $50 Gift Card w/ Apple TV
- $50 Gift Card w/ Apple Watch
- $50 Gift Card w/ iPhone 12 & iPhone SE
- $25 to $100 Gift Card w/ AirPods
- $25 to $50 Gift Card w/ Beats headphones
- $25 to $50 Gift Card w/ Apple accessories
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
That's the same price plan as AT&T offer direct, but with a $300 Walmart gift card thrown in. (Too late for the gift card to be good for Black Friday, but it should arrive in time for Christmas or New Years sales.) Buy Now at Walmart
- The gift card will be sent via email within 20 days of the phone shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
That's tied with our September mention as the lowest price we've seen. Most stores charge $999. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
