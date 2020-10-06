New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple Magic Keyboard w/ Numeric Keypad
$130 $149
free shipping

That's $19 less than Apple charges for this Space Gray model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • wireless bluetooth connectivity
  • scissor mechanism for keys
  • rechargeable battery
  • Model: MRMH2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Apple Computers B&H Photo Video Apple
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 12% -- $130 Buy Now