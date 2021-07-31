Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air for $149
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air
$149 $289
free shipping

That's a $50 low, the best price we've seen, and a savings of $140 off list. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • backlit keys
  • floating cantilever design
  • USB-C port
  • also compatible with iPad Pro 11"(1st and 2nd gen) tablets
  • Model: MXQT2LL/A
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 48% -- $149 Buy Now
Amazon 1% $290 (exp 1 wk ago) $286 Check Price
eBay   $161 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price