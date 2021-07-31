Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air for $149

That's a $50 low, the best price we've seen, and a savings of $140 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- backlit keys
- floating cantilever design
- USB-C port
- also compatible with iPad Pro 11"(1st and 2nd gen) tablets
- Model: MXQT2LL/A
Apply coupon code "YUNZIIKEYCAP" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yunz Innovation via Amazon.
- In several colors (Neon pictured).
- includes 157 keycaps, keycap puller, and storage box
- Cherry profile
- customizable layouts
Save $19 by applying coupon code "YUNZIISK61". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several size and color options (Gateron Brown Switch, Black 61 Keys pictured).
- Sold by Yunz Innovation via Amazon.
- 3 customizable FN keys
- backlit with approximately 16.8 million color RGB effects
- Type-C dual modes
- includes extra keycaps for Mac OS
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "SAVEONMARVO" for a savings of 18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue Switch (pictured) and Red Switch.
- Sold by Marvo Legends via Amazon.
- honeycomb shell design
- 87 keys
- NKRO anti-ghosting
- RGB backlit
- 6 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI
- ergonomic leather wrist rest
- Model: CM373
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro-Distributing via eBay.
- A 90-day Pro-Distributing warranty applies.
- Razer optical switches
- doubleshot PBT keycaps
- RGB Chroma backlighting
- aluminum case
- Model: RZ0303390500R3U1
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
That's a savings of $164 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Ktaxon via Walmart.
That's $16 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10,000 BTUs
- electronic ignition
- removable chrome-plated grates
- fits 2 pans (up to 10" each)
- Model: 2000038050
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- includes one ledge and 10 strips
- Model: HOM21Q-ES
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's $300 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
