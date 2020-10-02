It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Bluetooth connectivity
- rechargeable battery
- Model: MLA22LL/A
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on computer keyboards and keypads from brands like Apple, Logitech, Corsair, and more Shop Now at eBay
It's a buck under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. If for some reason you need a pair, you can get 2 for $38.83. (Applies in cart; drops the price to $19.42 each.) Buy Now at HP
- classic-style 2.4GHz keyboard
- mouse has five multimedia controls
- Model: p-lv290aa-aba--1
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- white LED backlight
- ABS print prevents keycap color abrasion
- durable membrane key switch
- USB interface
- Model: PB-317US-11474
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at HP
- Cherry MX Red mechanical switches
- RGB LED backlighting
- anti-ghosting
- N-Key rollover (NKRO)
- gaming mode
- Windows lock
- Model: 3VN40AA#ABL
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 4.7" screen
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|24%
|--
|$75
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$67 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register