Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $100
UntilGone · 14 mins ago
Refurb Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
$100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS923621" to save $21 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • foldable
  • charges two devices simultaneously
  • compatible with Qi-certified devices
  • Model: MHXF3AM/A
  • Code "DNEWS923621"
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
