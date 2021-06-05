Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $100

Apply coupon code "DNEWS923621" to save $21 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- foldable
- charges two devices simultaneously
- compatible with Qi-certified devices
- Model: MHXF3AM/A
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in Black or White.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
Apply coupon code "3LM3M3KL" to get $2 under our mention from May and save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HusLand via Amazon.
- 20W output
- wide compatibility
- foldable plug design
- Model: P39-1C-20W
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS833521" and save $21 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS421521" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- voice activated music and controls
Apply coupon code "DNEWS43621" to save a total of $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Adjustable width
- The shelf is dishwasher safe
- Fits refrigerators with a shelf thickness .5" or thinner (common size)
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
