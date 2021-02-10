New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Apple Macbook Air Sandy Bridge i7 13" Laptop (Mid-2011)
$391 $489
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's a $100 discount after the coupon, and $1,308 under its original price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1440x900 display
  • 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD226LL/A
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
