Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's a $100 discount after the coupon, and $1,308 under its original price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: MD226LL/A
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
It's $80 under our December mention, 59% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
- 6th-Generation Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS X v10.12 (Sierra)
- Model: MLUQ2LL/A
It's $1,550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7-6920HQ 2.9GHz Sky Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 (1800p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
- Touchbar/Touch ID
- Mac OS 10.15, Catalina
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Use code "45LAP4UE7470" to save big on a selection of about 25 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
It's $132 under our mention from last week, $400 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $999.99 after coupon "THINKPRESDAY" ($1.349 off).
- Many items have coupons marked on their individual pages.
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
That's a saving of $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least $20 more). Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $8 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now dropped to $334.95. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
