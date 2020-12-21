New
Open-Box Apple Macbook Air 10th-Gen i7 13"Laptop (2020)
$999 $1,499
It's $500 under list price and sold out at most other stores currently. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Space Gray.
  • Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
