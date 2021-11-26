That's a $70 drop since our mention in August and the best price we've seen for this Intel-powered Mac mini. (It's the last model before Apple moved to its own M1 silicon.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i3
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, 1 HDMI 2.0 port, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Model: MXNF2LL/A
- UPC: 190199569591
Save up to 50% off on fire tablets, up to 46% off on Samsung monitors, up to 66% off on Xbox digital video games, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
Save on brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb HP EliteDesk 705-G3 AMD Mini Desktop for $159.99 (low by $23 for refurb).
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Save on camera accessories, microphones, chargers, memory cards, laptops, webcams, wireless networking, streaming media players, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- can accommodate up to 25 devices
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- single network name provides seamless room-to-room roaming throughout your home
- Model: MK62-100NAS
- UPC: 606449144581
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Amazon matched Walmart's Black Friday deal on these current-gen AirPods. They're $90 off and easily at the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
Save on 12 models, with prices starting from $160. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($9 less than new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all.
