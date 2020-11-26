That's $30 under last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "DESKTOPDEAL" for a savings of $437 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11BSS02F00
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $80 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note that these won't ship for 1 to 2 months, but you can secure them at this price right now.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $19 under our previous mention and the best price we've seen. Most stores charge $329.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for a new, no-contract iPhone 7 32GB. Buy Now at Target
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
