Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$639 $699
free shipping

That's $30 under last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
  • 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MGNR3LL/A
Amazon · 3 days ago
Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$670 $699
free shipping

It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS Big Sur
  • Model: MGNR3LL/A

Verified: 11/26/2020 · Save $29.01 off list · Free Shipping

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 8% -- $639 Buy Now
Amazon 4% $669 (exp 3 days ago) $670 Check Price