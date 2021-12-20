That is the lowest price we have seen by $300, and the lowest price we could find today by $699. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVM2LL/A
- UPC: 190199267992
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
It's $360 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop discounts on dumbbells, exercise bikes, rowing machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the ProForm 750R Rowing Machine for $599.99 ($500 off).
That's $11 less than Target's price and $40 less than our June mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in White.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed-in-box new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by celfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
That's $10 under last week's mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
