It's $300 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $329 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's $80 under our mention from a week ago and $580 less than the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- In Space Gray
- Intel Core i7 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
- Model: MVVJ2LL/A
That's $150 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- MacOS
- Touch Bar
- Model: MXK52LL/A
It's a savings of 58% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5 2.3GHz CPU
- 13" 1280x800 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
That's a saving of $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least $20 more). Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $535 off the list price, $15 below our mention two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- This seller has a 30-day return or exchange policy.
- A 2-year protection plan is available via Square Trade for an additional $38.99.
- 4.7" display
- A11 Bionic processor
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $60 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
More Offers
- Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$2449 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$2499
|Buy Now
|B&H Photo Video
|10%
|$2499 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$2499
|Check Price
|Google Shopping
|$2299 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|eBay
|$2499 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register