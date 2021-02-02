New
B&H Photo Video · 15 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i9 16" Retina Laptop w/ 1TB SSD (2019)
$2,499 $2,799
free shipping

It's $300 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
  • 16" 3072x1920 retina display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB graphics
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
  • Model: MVVK2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Pro B&H Photo Video Apple
AMD 16 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Free
Shipping
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Apple MacBook Pro i9 16" Retina Laptop w/ 1TB SSD (2019)
$2,499
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
  • 16" 3072x1920 retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
  • 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
  • Model: MVVK2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon   $2449 (exp 1 hr ago) $2499 Buy Now
B&H Photo Video 10% $2499 (exp 11 mos ago) $2499 Check Price
Google Shopping   $2299 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price
eBay   $2499 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price