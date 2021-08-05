Apple MacBook Pro i7 Quad 15.4" Laptop (2014) for $499
eBay · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 Quad 15.4" Laptop (2014)
$499 $874
free shipping

That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
  • A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
Features
  • 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
  • 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • MacOS
  • Model: MGXA2LL/A
  • UPC: 099651935113
  • Published 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 Quad 15.4" Laptop (2014) for $794
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 Quad 15.4" Laptop (2014)
$794 $874

It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Renewed products look and work like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process. Packaging and accessories may be generic. All products on Amazon Renewed come with a minimum 90-day supplier-backed warranty.
  • 2.2 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7 Processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.4 GHz, 6 MB shared L3 cache)
  • 6 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L RAM; 128 GB PCIe-based Flash Storage
  • 15.4-inch IPS Retina Display, 2880-by-1800 resolution
  • Model: MGXA2LL/A
  • UPC: 099651935113
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% $700 (exp 1 yr ago) $499 Buy Now
Amazon 9% -- $794 Check Price