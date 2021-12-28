Use coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to save an extra $100 off. Buy Now at eBay
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7-3615QM 2.3GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 1440x900 LED antiglare LCD
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- DVD burner
- Mac OSX
- Model: MD103LL/A
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYDA2LL/A
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
- Apple M1 Pro Chip 10-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 16.2" 3456x2234 Liquid Retina XDR display
- macOS Monterey
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
- no charging or pairing required
- protects the front and back
- full-size keyboard
- created/compatible for 3rd-Generation 11" iPad Pro
- Model: MXNK2LL/A
