eBay · 36 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Retina Laptop (2015)
$1,349 $3,199
free shipping

It's $1,850 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by alpha_tech_store via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 4th-gen Intel Core i74980HQ 2.8GHz Crystal Well quad-core CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • macOS 10.13 Sierra
  • Model: MJLU2LL/A
