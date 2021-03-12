It's $1,850 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by alpha_tech_store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4th-gen Intel Core i74980HQ 2.8GHz Crystal Well quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- macOS 10.13 Sierra
- Model: MJLU2LL/A
It's a $499 drop from our January certified refurb mention, $1,499 under its original list price, and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray
or Silver.
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- The same seller also offers one in "great" condition for $919.97. (Search "124549077480" to find it.)
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
It's $50 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $1,100 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
It's $19 under our mention from January, $19 under what you'd pay at Apple direct, and best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYDA2LL/A
That's $531 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MWP42LL/A
It's $300 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
It's 37% off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 2.5GHz CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13" 1280x800 display
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD101LL/A
The next best price is $15 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Use coupon code "10OFF8" to drop the price to at least $9 under what you'd pay for a refurb on eBay. It's also the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Available in Gold.
It's $399 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is provided, but includes a 60-day Bidallies guarantee.
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- A12 Bionic hexa-core processor
- 5.8" 1125x2436 AMOLED display
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
