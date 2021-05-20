Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop (2013) for $791
New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Ivy Bridge i7 15.4" Laptop w/ 768GB SSD (2013)
$791 $3,199
free shipping

That's a $2,408 savings off the original list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Intel Ivy Bridge i7-3740QM 2.7GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15" 2880x1800 Retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 768GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M 1GB GPU
  • Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: ME665LL/A
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Refurbished Core i7 15 inch Mac
