That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- This item is in grade "B" cosmetic condition. It may show signs of external wear which do not affect performance.
- A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 320GB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
Published 16 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Similar versions cost around $30 on Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- remote control & 360° rotatable
- built-in low noise front-amplifier
- UHF/VHF channels are receivable
That's a low by $24 and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now $36.99. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
That's a savings of $67 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
That's $19 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $156. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's a savings of $5 off list and the first discount we've seen on this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
That's $66 under our last mention and a $16 low today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Mac 10.15 Catalina OS
- includes protective snap-on case
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
