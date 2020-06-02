New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 2GHz 13.3" Laptop (Mid 2020)
$1,599 $1,799
free shipping

That's $150 under last week's mention and $200 less than what Apple is charging for this brand new model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • This price only applies to the Space Gray model.
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Model: MWP42LL/A
Expired Offers

expired
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 2GHz 13.3" Laptop (Mid 2020)
$1,749 $1,799
free shipping

Considering this is was just released, the $50 price low against Apple is exceptional. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In Space Grey only
  • Adorama charges the same price.
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: MWP42LL/A
