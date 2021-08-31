Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Laptop (2011) for $361
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Laptop (2011)
$361 $1,599
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" and save $1,228 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by alpha tech store via eBay
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
Features
  • Intel Core i5 2.3GHz processor
  • 13" 1280x800 display
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
  • Model: MC700LL/A
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
