New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Retina Laptop (Mid-2017)
$810 $899
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to drop it to $810.10. That's $90 less than our previous mention and $1,190 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A certified 2-year warranty from Allstate applies.
  • Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MPXV2LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/2/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
eBay · 22 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 3.1GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop
$899 $2,099
free shipping

It's $150 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $1,200 under list price.

Update: The price has dropped by $100 to $899. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year warranty from Allstate applies.
  • Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MPXV2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 61% $899 $810 Buy Now
MegaMacs   $1150 (exp 3 wks ago) -- Check Price