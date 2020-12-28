New
B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2020)
$1,149 $1,499
free shipping

Save $101 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Silver.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MXK72LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals MacBook Pro B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 23% -- $1149 Buy Now