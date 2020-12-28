Save $101 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Silver.
- Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MXK72LL/A
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
It's $99 less than buying it from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray.
- The discount applies in cart.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's $50 under last week's mention and $150 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box laptop. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
It's seven years old, but it's also over $1,000 off list, so you choose your battles. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core I5-3230M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: ME662LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
It's $300 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- front 16MP selfie camera
- triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED touch display
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 610214661821
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $5 under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- captures footage in up to 1080 30p/1080 60i
- over 95 transitions, up to 6 picture-in-picture boxes, and more
- Model: RGCHDPR1ENAM
That's $770 off its list price when new, $50 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
- A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3
- Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
- Model: MD760LL/A
That's at least $15 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- In stock on January 16, 2021.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
