Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Skylake i7 15.4" Laptop (2016)
$900 $2,399
free shipping

It's a $499 drop from our January certified refurb mention, $1,499 under its original list price, and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Space Gray or Silver.
  • Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
  • The same seller also offers one in "great" condition for $919.97. (Search "124549077480" to find it.)
  • 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 display
  • 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS 10.12 Sierra
  • Model: MLH32LL/A
