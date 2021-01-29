That's $19 below our mention from two days ago and $494 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 6ave via eBay.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory & 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD92LL/A
date 2021-01-29
That's $329 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's $80 under our mention from a week ago and $580 less than the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- In Space Gray
- Intel Core i7 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
- Model: MVVJ2LL/A
That's the best deal we've seen, and $420 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
That's $150 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- MacOS
- Touch Bar
- Model: MXK52LL/A
It's a savings of 58% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5 2.3GHz CPU
- 13" 1280x800 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save $600 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's a saving of $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least $20 more). Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $535 off the list price, $15 below our mention two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- This seller has a 30-day return or exchange policy.
- A 2-year protection plan is available via Square Trade for an additional $38.99.
- 4.7" display
- A11 Bionic processor
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
