Apple MacBook Pro M1 13.3" 256GB Laptop (2020) for $949
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro M1 13.3" 256GB Laptop (2020)
$949 $1,299
free shipping

That's the best price we've ever seen for this model, and $250 less than a factory-selaed one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Space Gray.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Model: MYD82LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% $1020 (exp 2 mos ago) $949 Buy Now
Amazon   $1150 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price
Adorama   $1199 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price
Costco   $1250 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price