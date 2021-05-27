Apple MacBook Pro M1 13.3" 256GB Laptop (2020) for $949

That's the best price we've ever seen for this model, and $250 less than a factory-selaed one today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $387 under our last refurb mention, $689 off list, and a really strong price for this laptop.
- sold by tekreplay via eBay
- a 60 day warranty applies
- 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 2.5GHz CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13" 1280x800 display
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD101LL/A
Save on laptops, accessories, and bundles.
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Core i7 13.5" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99.
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more.
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings.
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save on hundred of models from top brands, in a variety of conditions.
- Condition and warranty information is found on individual product pages.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for $229.99 ($400 for it new at Samsung)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57.
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Most stores charge $50 more for each of these brand new models.
- 128GB is available in Grey
or Silver; 256GB in Grey or Silver.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition.
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|$1020 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$949
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$1150 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Adorama
|$1199 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Costco
|$1250 (exp 6 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
