New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Kaby Lake i7 15" Laptop
$1,649 $2,799
free shipping

That's $1,150 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7820HQ 2.9GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 (1800p) native resolution display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Touchbar/Touch ID
  • macOS 10.12, Sierra
  • Model: MPTT2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i7 15 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 41% -- $1649 Buy Now