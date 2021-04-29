New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Haswell i5 15.4" Laptop (2013)
$749 $849
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this price and save $1,350 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i7-4750HQ 2GHz Haswell quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB hard drive
  • Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks)
  • Model: ME293LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i5 Core i7 Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 64% $630 (exp 1 yr ago) $749 Buy Now
Groupon   $1160 (exp 4 yrs ago) -- Check Price