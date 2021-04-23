New
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop (2011)
$360 $400
Coupon code "DNEWSAPPLE40" drops it to $840 off the original list price. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • SuperDrive DVD burner
  • macOS 10.13 High Sierra
  • Model: MD313LL/A
  • Code "DNEWSAPPLE40"
  • Expires 5/23/2021
