eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop (2016 Model)
$680 $1,499
free shipping

You'd pay $199 more for a refurbished model from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
  • 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MLUQ2LL/A
