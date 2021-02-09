New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 13.3" Laptop (2016)
$600 $1,499
free shipping

It's $80 under our December mention, 59% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
Features
  • 6th-Generation Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS X v10.12 (Sierra)
  • Model: MLUQ2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 59% $680 (exp 1 wk ago) $600 Buy Now