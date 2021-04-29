New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2019)
$979 $1,299
free shipping

It's $170 under our mention from October, $320 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Space Gray.
  • Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
  • A 1-year Vombot warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS X 10.14.5 (Mojave)
  • Model: MV962LL/A
