Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM (2018) for $835
eBay · 1 hr ago
$835 $1,999
free shipping

That's $1,164 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-8259U 2.3 GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display & Touch Bar
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MR9Q2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
