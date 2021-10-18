That's a $235 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit from B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship Electronics warranty applies
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
It's $1,000 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by alpha_tech_store via eBay
- Intel Core i7 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- two USB 3.0, one Thunderbolt 2 port
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Apply code "DNEWS388921" to save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Olive or Black.
- waxed cnvas
- zip closure
- faux fur interior
- fits 13" or 15" models
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $50, but most stores charge around $1,300. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gold.
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1
- Model: MGNE3LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
