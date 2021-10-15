That's $69 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $640 off list and a great price for this MacBook Air. Plus, it includes a case. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7 2.2GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Mac OS X El Capitan or macOS Sierra
- Model: MJVE2LL/A
It's $20 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $226. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Gold at this price.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
Coupon code "DNEWS054921" cuts it to $670 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- current Mac OS
- includes protective snap-on case
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
You'd pay $150 more for a refurb on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tech Deals 4Less via Amazon.
- Amazon has a 30-day return policy, but no warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get the lowest price we could find by $610. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Mac OS 11.0 Big Sur
- Model: MVH22LL/A
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" for $770 off list and a very low price for a MacBook Air. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4th Generation Intel Core i5-4260U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 4GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MD761LLB
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Verizon
- Provides wireless charging for iPhones capable of it
- Up to 15W of wireless charging with Lightning cable
- Faster charging with an adapter higher than 27W
- Aligns and attaches to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
- Model: MJWY3AM/A
