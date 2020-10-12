It's $100 under our mention of an open-box unit two weeks ago and $150 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is essentially new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH52LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
That's a low by $100, $50 under last month's mention, and the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTJ2LL/A
That's $50 under our mention from last month, and $201 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for an open box model, and a savings of $501 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It comes with a 1-year Quickshipelectronics warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS X 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MVFJ2BA
That's the best price we could find by $201. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to take an extra 20% off already-discounted Dyson items, including vacuums, fans, hair dryers, and more. Best of all, the coupon doesn't require a minimum order amount. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
That's $30 under Apple's price and still the best deal we've seen for this current-generation model, although it's only available in Gold. Buy Now at Amazon
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Shop over 500 items including iPhone SE from $75, Apple Watches from $120, iPods from $162, and more. Shop Now at eBay
