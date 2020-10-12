New
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$1,000 $1,300
It's $100 under our mention of an open-box unit two weeks ago and $150 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • This item is essentially new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Model: MVH52LL/A
